The Ohio State Buckeyes will meet the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.

Saturday's over/under is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

This contest's total is 24.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 7-5-0 this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes allow (20.6).

When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per matchup (316.9).

In games that Ohio State amasses over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Utes rack up 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up per matchup (366.7).

In games that Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

