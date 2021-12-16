Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.
- Saturday's over/under is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 24.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 7-5-0 this year.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- This year, the Buckeyes rack up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes allow (20.6).
- When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per matchup (316.9).
- In games that Ohio State amasses over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Utes rack up 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up per matchup (366.7).
- In games that Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14