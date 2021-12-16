Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 61.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 8.3 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 50.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 61.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks allow (25.5).
- Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Sooners rack up 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).
- When Oklahoma piles up over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Ducks put up 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).
- When Oregon scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418) than the Sooners allow per outing (380.2).
- Oregon is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team piles up more than 380.2 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22