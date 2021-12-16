The Oklahoma Sooners will play the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 61.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 8.3 points above Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 50.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks allow (25.5).

Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Sooners rack up 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).

When Oklahoma piles up over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Ducks put up 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).

When Oregon scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418) than the Sooners allow per outing (380.2).

Oregon is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team piles up more than 380.2 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats