The LA Bowl will see the Oregon State Beavers battle the Utah State Aggies.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in three of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 16.3 points greater than the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Beavers and their opponents score an average of 59.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67.5 over/under in this game is 7.8 points above the 59.7 average total in Aggies games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Beavers put up 7.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Aggies allow (25.3).

Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Beavers collect 39.6 more yards per game (430.5) than the Aggies give up per contest (390.9).

When Oregon State churns out over 390.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (19).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Aggies score 33.2 points per game, 7.3 more than the Beavers allow (25.9).

Utah State is 9-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.9 points.

The Aggies rack up 63.7 more yards per game (451.5) than the Beavers allow (387.8).

When Utah State piles up over 387.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Beavers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats