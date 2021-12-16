Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 15 with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has passed for 3,642 yards (280.2 per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes (329-for-502), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 52 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the football 38.4% of the time.
  • Mahomes accounts for 55.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 66 of his 502 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mahomes averages 157.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 132.1 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Mahomes threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers are allowing 222.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Mahomes went 20-for-24 (83.3%) for 258 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards, averaging five yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 702 passing yards (234.0 per game) while connecting on 58 of 90 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also added 43 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

131

25.2%

90

1030

8

15

22.4%

Travis Kelce

109

21.0%

73

875

5

9

13.4%

Mecole Hardman

62

11.9%

45

495

1

10

14.9%

