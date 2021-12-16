Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 15 with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 3,642 yards (280.2 per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes (329-for-502), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 52 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the football 38.4% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 55.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 66 of his 502 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mahomes averages 157.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 132.1 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Chargers.

The Chargers are allowing 222.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Mahomes went 20-for-24 (83.3%) for 258 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards, averaging five yards per attempt on the ground.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 702 passing yards (234.0 per game) while connecting on 58 of 90 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also added 43 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 131 25.2% 90 1030 8 15 22.4% Travis Kelce 109 21.0% 73 875 5 9 13.4% Mecole Hardman 62 11.9% 45 495 1 10 14.9%

