The Penn State Nittany Lions will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, five points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24 per outing the Razorbacks surrender.

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 381.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 371.3 the Razorbacks give up per matchup.

When Penn State totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 8-4-1 this season.

The Razorbacks have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Razorbacks average 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up (344).

When Arkansas amasses over 344 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times, 10 fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats