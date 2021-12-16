Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, five points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
- The Nittany Lions score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24 per outing the Razorbacks surrender.
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 381.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 371.3 the Razorbacks give up per matchup.
- When Penn State totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 8-4-1 this season.
- The Razorbacks have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- The Razorbacks average 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up (344).
- When Arkansas amasses over 344 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times, 10 fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14