The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in nine of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Atlanta's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points fewer than the 50.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the 49ers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons surrender (27.2).

When San Francisco records more than 27.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers rack up 364.3 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 364.5 the Falcons allow per contest.

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 364.5 yards.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Falcons put up 4.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers surrender (23.2).

When Atlanta puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers allow (325.4).

Atlanta is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 325.4 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

This year, San Francisco has hit the over in four of six home games.

This season, 49ers home games average 48.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Away from home, Atlanta is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

In four of seven road games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.

Falcons away games this season average 47.4 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.