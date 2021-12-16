Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 61.5% of Atlanta's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.4 points fewer than the 50.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • San Francisco is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This year, the 49ers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons surrender (27.2).
  • When San Francisco records more than 27.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The 49ers rack up 364.3 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 364.5 the Falcons allow per contest.
  • San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 364.5 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).
  • Atlanta has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This year the Falcons put up 4.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers surrender (23.2).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons rack up just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers allow (325.4).
  • Atlanta is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 325.4 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • This year, San Francisco has hit the over in four of six home games.
  • This season, 49ers home games average 48.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • Away from home, Atlanta is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • In four of seven road games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • Falcons away games this season average 47.4 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (46).

