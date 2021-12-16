Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 15 clash against the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 54.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-6-0 this season.
  • The Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints allow per contest (21.9).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 21.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per outing (339.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team churns out over 339.5 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 6-7-0 this year.
  • New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This season the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.8).
  • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.
  • The Saints rack up 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers give up (343.0).
  • When New Orleans piles up over 343.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 6-0 overall, and 5-1 against the spread, at home.
  • This year, as 10.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS.
  • This year, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of six home games.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, in away games.
  • In three of seven away games this year, New Orleans has hit the over.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

