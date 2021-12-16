The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 15 clash against the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

Sunday's total is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 54.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-6-0 this season.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 9.6 more than the Saints allow per contest (21.9).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 21.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Buccaneers average 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per outing (339.5).

Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team churns out over 339.5 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 6-7-0 this year.

New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.8).

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Saints rack up 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers give up (343.0).

When New Orleans piles up over 343.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 6-0 overall, and 5-1 against the spread, at home.

This year, as 10.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS.

This year, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of six home games.

Buccaneers home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, in away games.

In three of seven away games this year, New Orleans has hit the over.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

