The Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 41.5 points nine of 13 times.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 45.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Titans rack up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.8).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.

The Titans rack up 347.2 yards per game, 24.1 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Steelers allow per matchup.

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 371.3 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Steelers are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Steelers rack up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Titans surrender.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Steelers average 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up.

In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.

The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2-1 overall there, this year.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-5) as 2-point underdogs or more at home.

In three of seven home games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total.

Steelers home games this season average 42.1 total points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

This year away from home, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.

This season, in five of six road games Tennessee has gone over the total.

This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

