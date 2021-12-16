Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 41.5 points nine of 13 times.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 45.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans rack up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.8).
  • Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Titans rack up 347.2 yards per game, 24.1 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Steelers allow per matchup.
  • Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 371.3 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Steelers rack up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Titans surrender.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
  • The Steelers average 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up.
  • In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2-1 overall there, this year.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-5) as 2-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In three of seven home games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.1 total points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • This year away from home, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This season, in five of six road games Tennessee has gone over the total.
  • This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

