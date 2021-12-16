Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points above Thursday's over/under.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).
- When Tennessee records more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per outing.
- In games that Tennessee picks up more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Boilermakers rack up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers surrender (27.5).
- When Purdue scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers rack up only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow per outing (404.6).
- In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16