The Tennessee Volunteers will play the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).

When Tennessee records more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per outing.

In games that Tennessee picks up more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Boilermakers rack up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers surrender (27.5).

When Purdue scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Boilermakers rack up only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow per outing (404.6).

In games that Purdue churns out over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).

