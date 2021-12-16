The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only once this year.

So far this season, 50% of Wake Forest's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.

The two teams combine to average 70.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.8 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons allow.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (424.2).

When Texas A&M totals over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).

When Wake Forest records more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).

When Wake Forest amasses over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats