Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only once this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Wake Forest's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.
- The two teams combine to average 70.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.8 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.
- The Aggies have been favored by 5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons allow.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.
- The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (424.2).
- When Texas A&M totals over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Wake Forest has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).
- When Wake Forest records more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
- The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).
- When Wake Forest amasses over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27