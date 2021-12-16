Skip to main content
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only once this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of Wake Forest's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.
  • The two teams combine to average 70.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 11.8 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Friday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons allow.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.
  • The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (424.2).
  • When Texas A&M totals over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Wake Forest has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).
  • When Wake Forest records more than 15.9 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).
  • When Wake Forest amasses over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27