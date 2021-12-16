Publish date:
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.7 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Friday's total.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Rockets score 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.8).
- Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.
- The Rockets average 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).
- When Toledo churns out more than 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 31 takeaways .
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Middle Tennessee's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Blue Raiders average 29.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rockets allow (21.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders average only 13.6 more yards per game (355.9) than the Rockets give up per matchup (342.3).
- Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 342.3 yards.
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Rockets have forced (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
435.8
Avg. Total Yards
355.9
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.4
5
Giveaways
20
17
Takeaways
31