The Bahamas Bowl will see the Toledo Rockets battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.7 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Friday's total.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Rockets score 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.8).

Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.

The Rockets average 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).

When Toledo churns out more than 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 31 takeaways .

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in five chances).

Middle Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Blue Raiders average 29.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rockets allow (21.0).

Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Blue Raiders average only 13.6 more yards per game (355.9) than the Rockets give up per matchup (342.3).

Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 342.3 yards.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Rockets have forced (17).

Season Stats