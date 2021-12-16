Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West rivals play in Week 15 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's 73 receptions (on 109 targets) have netted him 875 yards (67.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Kelce has been the target of 109 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 21.0% of the target share.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his nine matchups against the Chargers, Kelce's 47.1 receiving yards average is 19.4 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (66.5).
  • Kelce has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 222.5 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 27-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted four times.
  • Kelce has tacked on 11 receptions for 128 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 42.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

109

21.0%

73

875

5

9

13.4%

Tyreek Hill

131

25.2%

90

1030

8

15

22.4%

Mecole Hardman

62

11.9%

45

495

1

10

14.9%

Byron Pringle

37

7.1%

25

380

3

1

1.5%

