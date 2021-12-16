Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West rivals play in Week 15 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 73 receptions (on 109 targets) have netted him 875 yards (67.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kelce has been the target of 109 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 21.0% of the target share.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his nine matchups against the Chargers, Kelce's 47.1 receiving yards average is 19.4 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (66.5).

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 222.5 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 27-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted four times.

Kelce has tacked on 11 receptions for 128 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 42.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 109 21.0% 73 875 5 9 13.4% Tyreek Hill 131 25.2% 90 1030 8 15 22.4% Mecole Hardman 62 11.9% 45 495 1 10 14.9% Byron Pringle 37 7.1% 25 380 3 1 1.5%

