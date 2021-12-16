Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 73 receptions (on 109 targets) have netted him 875 yards (67.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Kelce has been the target of 109 of his team's 519 passing attempts this season, or 21.0% of the target share.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his nine matchups against the Chargers, Kelce's 47.1 receiving yards average is 19.4 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (66.5).
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 222.5 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 27-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted four times.
- Kelce has tacked on 11 receptions for 128 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 42.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
109
21.0%
73
875
5
9
13.4%
Tyreek Hill
131
25.2%
90
1030
8
15
22.4%
Mecole Hardman
62
11.9%
45
495
1
10
14.9%
Byron Pringle
37
7.1%
25
380
3
1
1.5%
