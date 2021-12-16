The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.

The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 56 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Monday's total.

The 52.5-point total for this game is two points below the 54.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

The Golden Hurricane average 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.6 per matchup the Monarchs give up.

When Tulsa scores more than 27.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Golden Hurricane collect 434.1 yards per game, 61.3 more yards than the 372.8 the Monarchs allow per outing.

When Tulsa churns out more than 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 23 times, seven more than the Monarchs' takeaways (16).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Monarchs score just 1.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (27.4).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (385.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (380.3).

When Old Dominion piles up more than 380.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (16).

Season Stats