Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 90 receptions (on 131 targets) for a team-high 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 25.2% (131 total) of his team's 519 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Hill is averaging 66.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Chargers, 15.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (81.5).
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 222.5 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 76-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches (19 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Hill's 15 catches during his last three games have yielded 175 yards (58.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
131
25.2%
90
1030
8
15
22.4%
Travis Kelce
109
21.0%
73
875
5
9
13.4%
Mecole Hardman
62
11.9%
45
495
1
10
14.9%
Byron Pringle
37
7.1%
25
380
3
1
1.5%
