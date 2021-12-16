Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 15 - Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 15 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 90 receptions (on 131 targets) for a team-high 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 25.2% (131 total) of his team's 519 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Hill is averaging 66.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Chargers, 15.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (81.5).
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 222.5 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 76-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches (19 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Hill's 15 catches during his last three games have yielded 175 yards (58.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

131

25.2%

90

1030

8

15

22.4%

Travis Kelce

109

21.0%

73

875

5

9

13.4%

Mecole Hardman

62

11.9%

45

495

1

10

14.9%

Byron Pringle

37

7.1%

25

380

3

1

1.5%

