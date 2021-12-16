Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 15 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 90 receptions (on 131 targets) for a team-high 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 25.2% (131 total) of his team's 519 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Hill is averaging 66.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Chargers, 15.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (81.5).

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 222.5 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 76-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches (19 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Hill's 15 catches during his last three games have yielded 175 yards (58.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 131 25.2% 90 1030 8 15 22.4% Travis Kelce 109 21.0% 73 875 5 9 13.4% Mecole Hardman 62 11.9% 45 495 1 10 14.9% Byron Pringle 37 7.1% 25 380 3 1 1.5%

