The UTSA Roadrunners will play the San Diego State Aztecs in the Frisco Bowl.

Odds for UTSA vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of San Diego State's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 14.8 points above Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 10.4 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 9-4-0 this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those games.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners put up 18.3 more points per game (37.8) than the Aztecs give up (19.5).

When UTSA scores more than 19.5 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners collect 123.4 more yards per game (442.9) than the Aztecs give up per outing (319.5).

When UTSA churns out over 319.5 yards, the team is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times this season, nine fewer than the Aztecs have forced (21).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

San Diego State has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs rack up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 the Roadrunners give up.

When San Diego State records more than 23.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect 333.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 363.1 the Roadrunners give up.

When San Diego State churns out more than 363.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).

Season Stats