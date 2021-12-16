The Fenway Bowl will see the Virginia Cavaliers meet the SMU Mustangs.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia's games this season have gone over 71 points four of 10 times.

SMU's games have gone over 71 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, two more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.8 points above the 60.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.2 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71 .

In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Virginia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs allow (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per outing (414.6).

In games that Virginia piles up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Mustangs rack up 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).

SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Mustangs collect just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466).

In games that SMU amasses more than 466 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (14).

Season Stats