Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia's games this season have gone over 71 points four of 10 times.
- SMU's games have gone over 71 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, two more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 10.8 points above the 60.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.2 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71 .
- In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Cavaliers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Virginia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs allow (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per outing (414.6).
- In games that Virginia piles up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Mustangs rack up 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).
- SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.
- The Mustangs collect just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466).
- In games that SMU amasses more than 466 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15