The Quick Lane Bowl will see the Western Michigan Broncos play the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Nevada's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 56.5.

Monday's over/under is 11 points lower than the two team's combined 67.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 53 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-4-1 in their eight games as a favorite of 6 points or more so far this season.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Broncos put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos rack up 66 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (397.8).

When Western Michigan piles up over 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (26).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Nevada's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack score 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos surrender (28.6).

Nevada is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Wolf Pack average 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos give up per outing (338.3).

In games that Nevada totals over 338.3 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats