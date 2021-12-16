The Wisconsin Badgers will battle the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.7 points greater than the 37.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Sun Devils have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 10.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Badgers put up 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers collect 48 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (329.2).

Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 329.2 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times, three more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Sun Devils score 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

When Arizona State records more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils average 401.3 yards per game, 160.5 more yards than the 240.8 the Badgers give up.

Arizona State is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals over 240.8 yards.

This year the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats