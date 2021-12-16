The Wyoming Cowboys will play the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 61.5% of Kent State's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 59.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.4 points greater than the 57.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 47.5, 11.5 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59 .

The 68.2 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 9.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes give up (35.1).

When Wyoming scores more than 35.1 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 106 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (466.8).

When Wyoming totals over 466.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (24).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.

Kent State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Golden Flashes rack up 32.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cowboys surrender (22.5).

When Kent State scores more than 22.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 480.8 yards per game, 134.1 more yards than the 346.7 the Cowboys give up.

In games that Kent State picks up over 346.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats