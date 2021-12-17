Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 58 points in five of 13 chances this season.
- Friday's total is 23.7 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.3 points more than Friday's over/under of 58.
- In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.
- Alabama has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).
- When Alabama records more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 190.1 more yards per game (495) than the Bearcats give up per outing (304.9).
- In games that Alabama piles up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This year the Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats average 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team totals more than 305.1 yards.
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32