The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will battle in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 58 points in five of 13 chances this season.

Friday's total is 23.7 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.3 points more than Friday's over/under of 58.

In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

Alabama has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).

When Alabama records more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 190.1 more yards per game (495) than the Bearcats give up per outing (304.9).

In games that Alabama piles up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year the Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats average 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide allow.

Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team totals more than 305.1 yards.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats