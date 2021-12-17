The Appalachian State Mountaineers will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.5 fewer than the 67.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.3, 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67.5 .

The 67.5 PPG average total in Hilltoppers games this season is the same as this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers allow (28.7).

Appalachian State is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.7 points.

The Mountaineers average only 5.9 more yards per game (428.4) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (422.5).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422.5 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (27).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-4-0 this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Hilltoppers average 43.1 points per game, 23.8 more than the Mountaineers surrender (19.3).

When Western Kentucky records more than 19.3 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 202.7 more yards per game (528.4) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (325.7).

When Western Kentucky picks up more than 325.7 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

This season the Hilltoppers have 19 turnovers, two fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats