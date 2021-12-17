Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) against the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Cardinals average 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Lions surrender.
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.
  • The Cardinals average just 4.4 fewer yards per game (374.8) than the Lions give up per contest (379.2).
  • When Arizona churns out more than 379.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 14 takeaways.
  • Detroit has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • This year the Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals give up (19.5).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.
  • The Lions collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow (321.6).
  • In games that Detroit churns out over 321.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit is 1-5 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • In three of six home games this year, Detroit has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is 7-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in seven road games, Arizona has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

