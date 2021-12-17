It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) against the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

In 38.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Cardinals average 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Lions surrender.

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.

The Cardinals average just 4.4 fewer yards per game (374.8) than the Lions give up per contest (379.2).

When Arizona churns out more than 379.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 14 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

This year the Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals give up (19.5).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Lions collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow (321.6).

In games that Detroit churns out over 321.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit is 1-5 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

In three of six home games this year, Detroit has gone over the total.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is 7-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.

This year, in seven road games, Arizona has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

