Army vs. Missouri Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 57.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.
- Wednesday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 63.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 57 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.2, 9.3 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 57.5 .
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Black Knights have been favored by 4 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Black Knights put up 33.6 points per game, comparable to the 34.7 per outing the Tigers allow.
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 34.7 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 381.3 yards per game, 64 fewer yards than the 445.3 the Tigers allow per outing.
- In games that Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Missouri is 3-9-0 this year.
- This year, the Tigers have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers rack up 7.4 more points per game (29.7) than the Black Knights give up (22.3).
- Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
- The Tigers average 412.1 yards per game, 91.8 more yards than the 320.3 the Black Knights allow.
- When Missouri totals more than 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Missouri
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.7
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards
412.1
320.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
8
Giveaways
12
15
Takeaways
16