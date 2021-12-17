The Armed Forces Bowl will feature a matchup between the Army Black Knights and the Missouri Tigers.

Odds for Army vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 57.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 63.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 57 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 48.2, 9.3 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Black Knights have been favored by 4 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Black Knights put up 33.6 points per game, comparable to the 34.7 per outing the Tigers allow.

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 34.7 points.

The Black Knights rack up 381.3 yards per game, 64 fewer yards than the 445.3 the Tigers allow per outing.

In games that Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Missouri is 3-9-0 this year.

This year, the Tigers have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers rack up 7.4 more points per game (29.7) than the Black Knights give up (22.3).

Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Tigers average 412.1 yards per game, 91.8 more yards than the 320.3 the Black Knights allow.

When Missouri totals more than 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (15).

Season Stats