Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Houston's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers score 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars give up per matchup (21).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21 points.
- The Tigers collect 405.4 yards per game, 106.6 more yards than the 298.8 the Cougars allow per contest.
- In games that Auburn piles up more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
- This season the Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).
- When Houston puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Cougars average 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers give up.
- When Houston picks up more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22