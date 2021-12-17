The Birmingham Bowl will feature a matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Houston Cougars.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Houston's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers score 29.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cougars give up per matchup (21).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21 points.

The Tigers collect 405.4 yards per game, 106.6 more yards than the 298.8 the Cougars allow per contest.

In games that Auburn piles up more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

This season the Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).

When Houston puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Cougars average 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers give up.

When Houston picks up more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Season Stats