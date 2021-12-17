Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- In 46.2% of Baylor's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 15.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels are 5-2 ATS when favored by 0 points or more this season.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- This year, the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up per contest (348.5).
- In games that Ole Miss piles up over 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.
- So far this year, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 0-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Baylor has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up (428.8).
- In games that Baylor piles up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24