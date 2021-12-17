The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

In 46.2% of Baylor's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 15.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels are 5-2 ATS when favored by 0 points or more this season.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up per contest (348.5).

In games that Ole Miss piles up over 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.

So far this year, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 0-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Baylor has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up (428.8).

In games that Baylor piles up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats