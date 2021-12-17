The Arizona Bowl will see the Boise State Broncos meet the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of 12 games (25%) this season.

In 58.3% of Central Michigan's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 55.5.

Friday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 62.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points more than the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is four points more than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-5-0 this season.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

The Broncos rack up 29.2 points per game, three more than the Chippewas give up per contest (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos collect just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381) than the Chippewas give up per contest (392.3).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 392.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (14).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Central Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Chippewas average 14 more points per game (33) than the Broncos allow (19).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.

The Chippewas collect 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up per matchup (365.5).

When Central Michigan amasses over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Chippewas have 11 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats