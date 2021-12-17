The Military Bowl will see the Boston College Eagles meet the East Carolina Pirates.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Monday's total is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is three points greater than the 48.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 5.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Eagles score just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates allow (26.3).

When Boston College records more than 26.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6), than the Pirates give up per outing (394.7).

In games that Boston College amasses more than 394.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five fewer than the Pirates have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boston College at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Pirates have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

East Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Pirates put up 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles give up (22.2).

When East Carolina records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates rack up 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (343.8).

In games that East Carolina totals over 343.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats