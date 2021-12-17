The Independence Bowl will feature a matchup between the BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers.

Odds for BYU vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

UAB's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Cougars rack up 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers give up (22.8).

BYU is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Cougars collect 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers allow per contest (324.3).

In games that BYU picks up more than 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UAB's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year the Blazers rack up 5.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Cougars allow (24.3).

UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Blazers rack up 384.3 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 386.9 the Cougars give up.

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 386.9 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats