Publish date:
BYU vs. UAB Independence Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- UAB's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.1 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Cougars rack up 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers give up (22.8).
- BYU is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.
- The Cougars collect 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers allow per contest (324.3).
- In games that BYU picks up more than 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- UAB's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year the Blazers rack up 5.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Blazers rack up 384.3 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 386.9 the Cougars give up.
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 386.9 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|UAB
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
456.6
Avg. Total Yards
384.3
386.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.3
11
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
19