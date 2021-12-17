An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) squaring off against the Cleveland Browns (7-6).

Odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in 11 of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Cleveland's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.

The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.9 points fewer than the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 11.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 37-point total for this game is 9.5 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-8-0 this season.

This season, the Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Raiders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Raiders collect 372.5 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.2 the Browns allow per contest.

When Las Vegas amasses more than 321.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (16).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders allow (27.7).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Browns rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per matchup (356.6).

In games that Cleveland totals more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-3) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

This year, Cleveland has gone over the total in three of seven games at home.

This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (37).

This year in away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, in six road games, Las Vegas has gone over the total three times.

Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 11.2 more than this matchup's over/under (37).

