December 17, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 15 matchup features the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) squaring off against the Cleveland Browns (7-6).

Odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in 11 of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.8% of Cleveland's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 12.9 points fewer than the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 11.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 37-point total for this game is 9.5 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Raiders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.
  • The Raiders collect 372.5 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.2 the Browns allow per contest.
  • When Las Vegas amasses more than 321.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (16).
  • Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders allow (27.7).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.
  • The Browns rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per matchup (356.6).
  • In games that Cleveland totals more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.
  • The Browns have one win ATS (1-3) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This year, Cleveland has gone over the total in three of seven games at home.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (37).
  • This year in away games, Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, in six road games, Las Vegas has gone over the total three times.
  • Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 11.2 more than this matchup's over/under (37).

