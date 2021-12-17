The Cure Bowl will feature a matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Northern Illinois' games (6/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 63.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.9, is 8.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 11 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those games.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Chanticleers score 7.7 more points per game (40.4) than the Huskies surrender (32.7).

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.7 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 43.9 more yards per game (492.2) than the Huskies allow per contest (448.3).

In games that Coastal Carolina totals over 448.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 8-4-1 this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 11 points or more (in three chances).

Northern Illinois has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Huskies put up 11.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers give up (20.0).

Northern Illinois is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Huskies rack up 94.1 more yards per game (420.0) than the Chanticleers give up (325.9).

Northern Illinois is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team totals over 325.9 yards.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats