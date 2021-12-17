Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC East rivals will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys (9-4) battle the New York Giants (4-9).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of New York's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 2.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.4 points lower than the 45.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.4, 6.9 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Dallas is 10-3-0 this season.
  • Dallas has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 5.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Giants surrender (23.8).
  • When Dallas scores more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants give up per outing.
  • When Dallas picks up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • New York has eclipsed the over/under in 30.8% of its opportunities this year (four times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants put up 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys surrender (22.1).
  • When New York records more than 22.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Giants average 312.2 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Cowboys give up.
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 361.1 yards.
  • The Giants have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • In six home games this season, New York has not hit the over.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.
  • Dallas has gone over the total twice in seven road games this season.
  • The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.1 points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

