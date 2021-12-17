NFC East rivals will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys (9-4) battle the New York Giants (4-9).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of New York's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 2.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.4 points lower than the 45.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.4, 6.9 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 10-3-0 this season.

Dallas has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 5.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Giants surrender (23.8).

When Dallas scores more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants give up per outing.

When Dallas picks up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 30.8% of its opportunities this year (four times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Giants put up 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys surrender (22.1).

When New York records more than 22.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Giants average 312.2 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Cowboys give up.

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 361.1 yards.

The Giants have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

In six home games this season, New York has not hit the over.

This season, Giants home games average 45.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.

Dallas has gone over the total twice in seven road games this season.

The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.1 points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

