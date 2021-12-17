Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (7-6) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in four of 13 games (30.8%) this season.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 11 of 13 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Denver has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Broncos are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 13 opportunities (23.1%).
  • The Broncos average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per outing the Bengals surrender.
  • When Denver puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Broncos collect just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0), than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).
  • When Denver amasses over 349.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bengals have forced (17).
  • Cincinnati has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • This season, the Bengals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Bengals average 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos give up (17.5).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals average 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow (324.8).
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home.
  • As 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS.
  • In seven home games this year, Denver has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, away from home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In six road games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bengals away games average 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.