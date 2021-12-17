The Denver Broncos (7-6) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in four of 13 games (30.8%) this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 11 of 13 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 44.1, 0.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Broncos are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 13 opportunities (23.1%).

The Broncos average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per outing the Bengals surrender.

When Denver puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Broncos collect just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0), than the Bengals give up per matchup (349.8).

When Denver amasses over 349.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bengals have forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Bengals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bengals average 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos give up (17.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals average 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow (324.8).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Denver is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home.

As 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS.

In seven home games this year, Denver has hit the over twice.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, away from home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In six road games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

This season, Bengals away games average 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.