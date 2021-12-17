Publish date:
Florida vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- In 66.7% of UCF's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 55.5.
- Thursday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is 3-9-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights give up (25.2).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.
- The Gators collect 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per contest (368.9).
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 368.9 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year the Knights rack up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).
- UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.
- The Knights collect 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators give up.
- In games that UCF amasses more than 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Knights have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Gators' takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|UCF
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.2
470.1
Avg. Total Yards
399.7
360.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368.9
21
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
20