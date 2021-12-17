The Florida Gators will play the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

In 66.7% of UCF's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 55.5.

Thursday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights give up (25.2).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.

The Gators collect 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per contest (368.9).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 368.9 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (20).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year the Knights rack up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).

UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Knights collect 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators give up.

In games that UCF amasses more than 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Knights have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Gators' takeaways (13).

Season Stats