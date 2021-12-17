The New Mexico Bowl will see the Fresno State Bulldogs play the UTEP Miners.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points six of 12 times.

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.8, is 7.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 52 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 11.5 points or more so far this season.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (33.6) than the Miners give up (24.8).

Fresno State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Bulldogs collect 463.4 yards per game, 124.5 more yards than the 338.9 the Miners allow per contest.

In games that Fresno State piles up over 338.9 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 7-4-0 this season.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.

UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Miners average 4.9 more points per game (25.2) than the Bulldogs surrender (20.3).

UTEP is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Miners average 48.9 more yards per game (391.5) than the Bulldogs allow (342.6).

UTEP is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 342.6 yards.

This season the Miners have turned the ball over 22 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 22 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats