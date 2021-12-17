The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 13 times.

Michigan's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 32.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.9 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Friday's total.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 8-5-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per matchup.

When Georgia churns out over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines collect 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (254.8).

When Michigan picks up more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats