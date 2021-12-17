Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 13 times.
- Michigan's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 32.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.9 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 8-5-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.
- Georgia has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs average 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per matchup.
- When Georgia churns out over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- The Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines collect 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (254.8).
- When Michigan picks up more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16