The Camellia Bowl will feature a matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Ball State Cardinals.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 12 games this season.

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.2 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 56 points, six more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

In Georgia State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Panthers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals give up (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 32.5 fewer yards per game (383.2), than the Cardinals give up per outing (415.7).

When Georgia State piles up more than 415.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Panthers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Ball State Stats and Trends

In Ball State's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Ball State has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 24.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the Panthers surrender (27.7).

When Ball State scores more than 27.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 335.9 yards per game, 69.9 fewer yards than the 405.8 the Panthers allow.

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 405.8 yards.

The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats