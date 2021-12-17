Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-5) will meet the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) in Week 15.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • Baltimore's games have gone over 43.5 points in six of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.6, is 5.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 3.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this year.
  • The Packers are 5-0 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Packers rack up 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens allow per outing (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers average only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens give up per outing (351.5).
  • When Green Bay picks up over 351.5 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Baltimore's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens score just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).
  • When Baltimore puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers give up per outing (323.6).
  • In games that Baltimore picks up more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread, and 5-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 5.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In six home games this season, Baltimore has hit the over four times.
  • Ravens home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • This year away from home, Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in seven away games, Green Bay has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Packers away games this season is 48.6 points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.