The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-5) will meet the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) in Week 15.

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Baltimore's games have gone over 43.5 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.6, is 5.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 3.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-2-0 this year.

The Packers are 5-0 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Packers rack up 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens allow per outing (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Packers average only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5), than the Ravens give up per outing (351.5).

When Green Bay picks up over 351.5 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

Baltimore's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Ravens score just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).

When Baltimore puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens collect 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers give up per outing (323.6).

In games that Baltimore picks up more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread, and 5-1 overall, at home.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 5.5-point underdogs or greater.

In six home games this season, Baltimore has hit the over four times.

Ravens home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

This year away from home, Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in seven away games, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Packers away games this season is 48.6 points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

