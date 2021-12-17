Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (9-4) will try to extend their seven-game winning run against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in Week 15.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 13 times.
  • In 46.2% of New England's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 1.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The 44.6 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Indianapolis is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
  • The Colts rack up 28.5 points per game, 13.1 more than the Patriots give up per contest (15.4).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 15.4 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.
  • The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).
  • When Indianapolis picks up over 310.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Patriots have forced (26).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Patriots.
  • New England is 9-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts give up (21.8).
  • When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Patriots rack up 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts give up.
  • In games that New England totals more than 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2).
  • This year, in seven games at home, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Away from home, New England is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • New England has gone over the total twice in six away games this year.
  • Patriots away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.