The New England Patriots (9-4) will try to extend their seven-game winning run against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in Week 15.

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 13 times.

In 46.2% of New England's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 1.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Colts rack up 28.5 points per game, 13.1 more than the Patriots give up per contest (15.4).

When Indianapolis scores more than 15.4 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.

The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).

When Indianapolis picks up over 310.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Patriots have forced (26).

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 9-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

New England's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts give up (21.8).

When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Patriots rack up 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts give up.

In games that New England totals more than 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2).

This year, in seven games at home, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

This season, Colts home games average 48.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, New England is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

New England has gone over the total twice in six away games this year.

Patriots away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

