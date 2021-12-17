The Cheez-It Bowl will see the Iowa State Cyclones play the Clemson Tigers.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 45.5 points eight of 11 times.

Clemson's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.9 points above the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-6-0 this year.

This season, the Cyclones have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cyclones score 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers give up per outing (15).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15 points.

The Cyclones rack up 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers give up per contest.

When Iowa State piles up over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).

Clemson Stats and Trends

In Clemson's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Clemson's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones give up (20.6).

When Clemson records more than 20.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 53 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones allow (309.8).

Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 309.8 yards.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).

Season Stats