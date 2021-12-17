Skip to main content
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) will try to halt a five-game skid against the Houston Texans (2-11) in Week 15.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of Houston's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 39.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 27.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 14.1 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Jaguars games this season is 46.7, 7.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over just two times in 13 opportunities (15.4%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans give up (27.4).
  • The Jaguars average 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans give up per contest.
  • In games that Jacksonville amasses over 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Jacksonville's matchup with the Texans.
  • Houston has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Texans have an ATS record of 4-6 in their 10 games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans rack up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).
  • The Texans collect 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars allow per outing (357.2).
  • In games that Houston picks up more than 357.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • In seven home games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • This season, Jaguars home games average 47.4 points, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
  • Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In six away games this year, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.2 total points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

