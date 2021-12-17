The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) will try to halt a five-game skid against the Houston Texans (2-11) in Week 15.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Houston's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 39.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 27.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 14.1 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 46.7, 7.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over just two times in 13 opportunities (15.4%).

The Jaguars rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans give up (27.4).

The Jaguars average 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans give up per contest.

In games that Jacksonville amasses over 384.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Texans have an ATS record of 4-6 in their 10 games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Texans rack up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).

The Texans collect 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars allow per outing (357.2).

In games that Houston picks up more than 357.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

In seven home games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

This season, Jaguars home games average 47.4 points, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Houston is 1-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In six away games this year, Houston has gone over the total once.

Texans away games this season average 46.2 total points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

