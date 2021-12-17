The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of 13 games this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 54 points per game, which is the same threshold as Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-6 in their 11 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kansas City has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.8 points.

The Chiefs collect 389.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 348.0 the Chargers allow per outing.

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348.0 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, five more than the Chargers' takeaways (18).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Chargers.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Chargers put up 27.0 points per game, 6.4 more than the Chiefs give up (20.6).

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers rack up 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs give up per contest (361.7).

When Los Angeles churns out more than 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, Los Angeles has gone over the total in four of seven home games.

This season, Chargers home games average 49.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54).

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.

This year the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more away from home.

In three of five road games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total.

The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.4 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (54).

Powered by Data Skrive.