December 17, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.
  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • This season, the two teams have combined to average 54 points per game, which is the same threshold as Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Kansas City's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-6 in their 11 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.
  • Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 389.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 348.0 the Chargers allow per outing.
  • Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348.0 yards.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, five more than the Chargers' takeaways (18).
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Chargers put up 27.0 points per game, 6.4 more than the Chiefs give up (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs give up per contest (361.7).
  • When Los Angeles churns out more than 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, Los Angeles has gone over the total in four of seven home games.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 49.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54).
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.
  • This year the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In three of five road games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.4 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (54).

