Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number six points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 13.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Wildcats score just one more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per matchup (372.2).
- When Kansas State piles up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those matchups.
- LSU's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Tigers put up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats give up.
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348 yards.
- This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13