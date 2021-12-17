The Texas Bowl will see the Kansas State Wildcats battle the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number six points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 13.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this year.

This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Wildcats score just one more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per matchup (372.2).

When Kansas State piles up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

LSU's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Tigers put up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats give up.

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348 yards.

This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats