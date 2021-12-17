The Kentucky Wildcats will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.

In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to average 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.7 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats score 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats rack up 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.

In games that Kentucky amasses over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 7-6-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (337.1).

In games that Iowa totals over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats