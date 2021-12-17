Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.
- The two teams combine to average 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats score 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.
- In games that Kentucky amasses over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 7-6-0 this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (337.1).
- In games that Iowa totals over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29