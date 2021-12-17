The Liberty Flames will play the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the LendingTree Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Liberty's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of 11 times.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 62.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 56.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .

The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Flames are 3-2 ATS when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Flames put up four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles surrender (27.8).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.

The Flames rack up 428.5 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 430.3 the Eagles allow per contest.

When Liberty piles up more than 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

In Eastern Michigan's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 31 points per game, 9.3 more than the Flames give up (21.7).

Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Eagles collect 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow per contest (315.3).

In games that Eastern Michigan amasses more than 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats