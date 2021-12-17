Publish date:
Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty's games this season have gone over 58.5 points four of 11 times.
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 62.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 56.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Flames are 3-2 ATS when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.
- Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This year, the Flames put up four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles surrender (27.8).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.
- The Flames rack up 428.5 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 430.3 the Eagles allow per contest.
- When Liberty piles up more than 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Eastern Michigan's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Eagles rack up 31 points per game, 9.3 more than the Flames give up (21.7).
- Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.7 points.
- The Eagles collect 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow per contest (315.3).
- In games that Eastern Michigan amasses more than 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
428.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.9
315.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.3
20
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
16