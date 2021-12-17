Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-8) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC West foes.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 45.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Los Angeles is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Rams put up 28.2 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (20.2).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 20.2 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Rams average just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks allow per contest (394.9).
  • Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 394.9 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).
  • In Seattle's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the point total in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams give up.
  • When Seattle puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 310.2 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 347.1 the Rams give up.
  • When Seattle churns out over 347.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of six games at home.
  • This season, Rams home games average 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Seattle is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven road games this year, Seattle has hit the over twice.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

