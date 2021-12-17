The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-8) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC West foes.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 45.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.8 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Rams put up 28.2 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (20.2).

When Los Angeles records more than 20.2 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rams average just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks allow per contest (394.9).

Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 394.9 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the point total in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams give up.

When Seattle puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 310.2 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 347.1 the Rams give up.

When Seattle churns out over 347.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this year.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of six games at home.

This season, Rams home games average 51.2 points, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Seattle is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven road games this year, Seattle has hit the over twice.

Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

