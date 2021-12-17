The New Orleans Bowl will feature a matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

Marshall's games have gone over 54.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.7 points per game average.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 5.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 13 opportunities (23.1%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd surrender per matchup (22.8).

Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 405.9 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 388.3 the Thundering Herd give up per contest.

When Louisiana amasses over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Marshall Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Marshall is 6-6-0 this year.

The Thundering Herd covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Thundering Herd rack up 34 points per game, 15.7 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).

When Marshall puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing (345.1).

When Marshall piles up more than 345.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (20).

Season Stats