Louisiana vs. Marshall New Orleans Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
- Marshall's games have gone over 54.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.7 points per game average.
- The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 5.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Ragin' Cajuns have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
- Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 13 opportunities (23.1%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd surrender per matchup (22.8).
- Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 405.9 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 388.3 the Thundering Herd give up per contest.
- When Louisiana amasses over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Marshall is 6-6-0 this year.
- The Thundering Herd covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 34 points per game, 15.7 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).
- When Marshall puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing (345.1).
- When Marshall piles up more than 345.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This season the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Marshall
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
34
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
405.9
Avg. Total Yards
471.1
345.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.3
8
Giveaways
23
20
Takeaways
18