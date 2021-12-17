The First Responder Bowl will see the Louisville Cardinals battle the Air Force Falcons.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Air Force's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 55.5.

Tuesday's over/under is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.4 points above the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons surrender (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall in games when it scores more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals average 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons give up per outing.

Louisville is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when the team picks up more than 288.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (16).

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Falcons score 31 points per game, four more than the Cardinals give up (27).

When Air Force puts up more than 27 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 423.8 yards per game, 22 more yards than the 401.8 the Cardinals allow.

When Air Force churns out over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats