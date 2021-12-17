Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of 12 times.
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins put up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies allow (22.9).
- When Maryland puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per outing (384.3).
- When Maryland picks up over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this season.
- The Hokies have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies collect 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins allow.
- In games that Virginia Tech piles up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14