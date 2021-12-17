The Maryland Terrapins will play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of 12 times.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins put up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies allow (22.9).

When Maryland puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per outing (384.3).

When Maryland picks up over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies collect 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins allow.

In games that Virginia Tech piles up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats