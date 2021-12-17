Publish date:
Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 3.4 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.2 points fewer than the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.7, 6.2 points more than Friday's over/under of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per contest the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- When Memphis records more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (446).
- In games that Memphis amasses more than 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 27 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 5-6-1 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year the Rainbow Warriors average just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers allow (29.3).
- Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 405 yards per game, only 13 fewer than the 418 the Tigers allow.
- When Hawaii piles up over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Hawaii
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
405
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446
19
Giveaways
28
15
Takeaways
27