The Hawaii Bowl will see the Memphis Tigers battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 3.4 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points fewer than the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.7, 6.2 points more than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per contest the Rainbow Warriors give up.

When Memphis records more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (446).

In games that Memphis amasses more than 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 27 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors average just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers allow (29.3).

Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 405 yards per game, only 13 fewer than the 418 the Tigers allow.

When Hawaii piles up over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats