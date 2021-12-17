The Sun Bowl will see the Miami Hurricanes battle the Washington State Cougars.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, three more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.8 points more than the 52.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.

The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (378.9).

When Miami totals over 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Cougars are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes surrender.

Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.4 points.

The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (389.6).

Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 389.6 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

Season Stats