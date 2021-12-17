Publish date:
Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.
- Washington State's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, three more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 6.8 points more than the 52.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.
- The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (378.9).
- When Miami totals over 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Cougars are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes surrender.
- Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.4 points.
- The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (389.6).
- Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 389.6 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Washington State
34.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
448.8
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.9
17
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
27